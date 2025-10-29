Thai Finance Minister Leads Crackdown on Tech Crime 'Grey Money' Trails

Deputy PM Ekniti Nitithanprapas is chairing a powerful sub-committee connecting major agencies to unify anti-money laundering standards and plug systemic loopholes by December.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas has been appointed to lead a high-level sub-committee targeting financial crime and money laundering linked to technology-based offences.

The committee’s mandate, signed off by the Prime Minister, is to rigorously investigate financial trails and elevate Thailand’s anti-money laundering (AML) standards to match international best practice.

The new sub-committee is a formidable assembly of top officials, designed to foster a "Connect the Dots" approach by integrating data and operational efforts across the country’s most powerful regulators and law enforcement bodies.