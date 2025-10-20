“Ekniti Nitithanprapas” forms Connect the Dots team to track grey money, aims for clear results by December

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, announced that the Ministry of Finance has established the Connect the Dots task force, chaired by Deputy Finance Minister Vorapak Tanyawong. The team includes representatives from the Bank of Thailand (BoT), Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The main mission of the task force is to trace unexplained financial flows in the country’s payment accounts to identify links to call centre gangs, fraudsters, and grey money networks. They will coordinate with the Technology Crime Prevention and Suppression Committee (Scammer Task Force) to share intelligence and findings.

“Last week, informal discussions were held. The Connect the Dots task force will link overlapping data related to grey money, scammers, and nominees. Financial and identity information from the Department of Provincial Administration and Ministry of Commerce will also be considered. The task force aims to have clear measures in place by December,” said Ekniti.