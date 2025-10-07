Ekniti launches 10-billion-baht AMC plan to tackle bad debt

Consolidating debts and restructuring payments

The initiative’s core objective is to help and rehabilitate debtors with loans scattered across multiple lenders. Once consolidated, their repayment capacity will be reassessed, allowing for restructuring through principal and interest rate reductions.

“Once we buy the debts, we can consolidate each borrower’s obligations and assess their true repayment ability. Then we will restructure — cutting both principal and interest,” Ekniti said, adding that interest rates of 10–20% could be lowered significantly.

“For example, a debtor paying 5,000 baht per month may see payments reduced to just 1,000 baht.”

The Finance Ministry will also promote financial discipline through the “Ari Score” system — a credit rating that rewards responsible borrowers with benefits such as further interest rate reductions, helping them regain access to formal credit.

Ekniti added that instead of creating a new AMC, which would take too long to register, the government is considering using Sukhumvit Asset Management (SAM), a state-owned entity jointly held by the BOT and the Finance Ministry.

“The faster option is to utilise SAM, a company jointly owned by the BOT and the Finance Ministry, which already has the necessary operational mechanisms in place. This allows immediate implementation without wasting time setting up a new organisation,” Ekniti said.