Ekniti unveils 5-pillar plan to lift economy in 4 months

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, in his capacity as head of the government’s economic team, presented the government’s economic concepts and policy framework during the joint parliamentary session on Tuesday (September 30). The session was convened to consider urgent business, with the cabinet delivering its policy statement under Section 162 of the Constitution.

Ekniti said the government’s economic policy rests on the principle of “short-term stimulus, long-term gain, broad distribution”. Stimulus measures will be designed with Thailand’s long-term potential in mind, ensuring benefits are spread nationwide. The aim is to achieve “quick big wins” in five key pillars to tackle the severe economic slowdown, with measurable results targeted within the first four months of the administration.

He likened the Thai economy to a “vehicle stuck in the mud.” The first engine to stall has been exports, followed by a decline in private consumption, which posted its first contraction in July 2025. Private investment remains sluggish, with industrial capacity utilisation falling below 60%. This leaves government spending as the sole remaining engine driving growth.

According to the latest forecasts from economic agencies, GDP growth is estimated at around 1.7% in the third quarter and only 0.3% in the fourth quarter. “The question is how the government will respond in such a situation, especially amid concerns about fiscal discipline,” Ekniti said.

He stressed that if the government does not fully utilise the only engine left, the economy will not just remain stuck but will “plunge off a cliff,” making recovery far more difficult.