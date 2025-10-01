Ekniti to propose plan for double tax deductions to boost tourism

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 01, 2025

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas to propose October 14 Cabinet plan granting double tax deductions of up to 40,000 baht to spur tourism, with rollout expected by year-end, alongside tax breaks for hotel renovation.

  • A new scheme will be proposed to allow travellers to claim double tax deductions on tourism-related expenses in secondary cities, capped at 40,000 baht.
  • The proposal is scheduled to be submitted to the Cabinet on October 14, with implementation expected by the end of this year.
  • A separate long-term measure will allow hotel businesses to deduct renovation and upgrade expenses at twice their value for tax purposes.
  • The government will also encourage state agencies to hold seminars outside Bangkok, using a front-loaded budget of around 8 billion baht to boost local tourism.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said on Wednesday (October 1) that he will propose to the Cabinet on October 14 a new scheme to stimulate tourism in secondary cities. 

The plan under consideration would allow travellers to deduct tourism-related expenses from taxable income at twice the value, up to 40,000 baht, with implementation expected by the end of this year.

He added that the government will also encourage state agencies to hold seminars outside Bangkok over the next four months to boost both major and secondary city tourism. This will involve a front-loaded budget disbursement, accelerating spending at the start of fiscal 2026 instead of the usual year-end push. Around 8 billion baht is expected to be spent under this measure.

“We want to stimulate spending early in the fiscal year. Government agencies that have seminar and training budgets will be instructed to use them within the first four months. State agencies have about 3–4 billion baht allocated, while state enterprises have another 4 billion,” Ekniti explained.

For longer-term support, the Finance Ministry will introduce a measure allowing hotel businesses to deduct renovation and upgrade expenses at twice the value for tax purposes, applicable to both primary and secondary city accommodations.

