Ekniti to propose plan for double tax deductions to boost tourism

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said on Wednesday (October 1) that he will propose to the Cabinet on October 14 a new scheme to stimulate tourism in secondary cities.

The plan under consideration would allow travellers to deduct tourism-related expenses from taxable income at twice the value, up to 40,000 baht, with implementation expected by the end of this year.

He added that the government will also encourage state agencies to hold seminars outside Bangkok over the next four months to boost both major and secondary city tourism. This will involve a front-loaded budget disbursement, accelerating spending at the start of fiscal 2026 instead of the usual year-end push. Around 8 billion baht is expected to be spent under this measure.