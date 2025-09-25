Ekniti outlines ‘quick big win’ measures to boost economy within 4 months

Fast-track investment approvals

Ekniti has outlined a series of measures to streamline investment processes, with a focus on unlocking regulatory hurdles. He emphasised the implementation of a PPP Fast Track system under the Board of Investment (BOI) to expedite approvals for key utilities such as water and electricity, ensuring quicker support for real investment projects.

He also highlighted measures that require no additional budget but can enhance the country's competitiveness, such as discussions with the Energy Minister to unlock access to clean energy, which is expected to attract more foreign investment.

In response to Fitch Ratings downgrading Thailand's outlook, Ekniti acknowledged the government's awareness of the warning, stressing the importance of fiscal discipline as a key priority.

He assured that the government remains focused on improving fiscal governance, with transparent policies and clear budgeting processes to restore confidence.

The government aims to reduce the budget deficit back to 3% in the long term, with a significant update to the medium-term fiscal framework scheduled for November.

Ekniti reiterated the commitment to efficiency in public spending, emphasising the importance of using existing budget allocations effectively without increasing expenditure.