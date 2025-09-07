Inside story: Anutin picks Ekniti as finance minister to push urgent economic policies

Anutin acknowledged the decision by Ekniti to join his first cabinet as finance minister, describing it as both a sacrifice and a turning point in his career.

“Director-General Ekniti still has six years left in civil service. He is capable, knowledgeable, and has a bright future ahead of him. Yet he chose to sacrifice that to serve the country. We all agree that the interests of the nation and the people must come first. With his qualifications, even if he leaves this role later, there will be many more opportunities for his career,” Anutin said.

He added: “He asked for two to three nights to consider before deciding to join the government. It must be seen as one of the most important decisions of his life, driven by his commitment to the country and to the people.”

Anutin stressed that short-term economic stimulus, both at the micro and macro levels, would be a priority. Ekniti, he noted, had spent his career at the Finance Ministry, holding key posts including director of the Fiscal Policy Office, head of the State Enterprise Policy Office, director-general of the Revenue Department, Excise Department, and most recently the Treasury Department.

His deep knowledge and administrative experience, Anutin said, would allow seamless cooperation with ministry officials and ensure urgent fiscal measures could be implemented without delay.

On the “Khon La Khrueng” (Let’s Go Halves) co-payment scheme, Anutin confirmed that he had already instructed the incoming finance minister to urgently review the programme once he assumes office, given the limited time available to this administration.

The public now waits to see whether, under high expectations and with Ekniti at the helm of economic policy, the Anutin government can deliver short-term solutions that truly resonate with the people.

In the coming months, time will tell whether Anutin has indeed “put the right man in the right job.”

