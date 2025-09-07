Inside story: Anutin picks Ekniti as finance minister to push urgent economic policies

Every time a new government is formed or a cabinet reshuffle takes place in Thailand, one of the most scrutinised positions is that of the finance minister. The post is regarded as pivotal for any administration, tasked with steering fiscal policy and driving economic growth in line with government targets.
In the latest government formation led by Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party and incoming prime minister, preparations for the “Anutin 1 Cabinet” were set in motion even before the parliamentary vote on September 5.
Particular emphasis was placed on economic and foreign affairs portfolios, which Anutin considers critical. The criteria outlined were clear: appointees must be professionals with high credibility, broadly accepted, and capable of working effectively from day one.
This is especially important given that the government is bound by a condition to dissolve parliament within four months of presenting its policy statement.
Within Bhumjaithai Party circles, sources revealed that the finance minister portfolio had initially been offered to widely respected figures in economics and finance. These included Bank of Thailand governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, whose term ends on September 30, and his predecessor, former governor Veerathai Santiprabhob. Both, however, declined the offer.
Attention then shifted to Ekniti Nitithanprapas, director-general of the Treasury Department, a senior finance ministry official with extensive experience across multiple departments and prior involvement with listed companies.
Ekniti is seen as well-versed in fiscal tools, able to work closely with ministry officials, and capable of advancing urgent fiscal measures needed to drive the economy forward in the limited time available.
After being approached, Ekniti initially asked for two to three days to consider the offer before ultimately agreeing to take up the finance minister position.
Anutin acknowledged the decision by Ekniti to join his first cabinet as finance minister, describing it as both a sacrifice and a turning point in his career.
“Director-General Ekniti still has six years left in civil service. He is capable, knowledgeable, and has a bright future ahead of him. Yet he chose to sacrifice that to serve the country. We all agree that the interests of the nation and the people must come first. With his qualifications, even if he leaves this role later, there will be many more opportunities for his career,” Anutin said.
He added: “He asked for two to three nights to consider before deciding to join the government. It must be seen as one of the most important decisions of his life, driven by his commitment to the country and to the people.”
Anutin stressed that short-term economic stimulus, both at the micro and macro levels, would be a priority. Ekniti, he noted, had spent his career at the Finance Ministry, holding key posts including director of the Fiscal Policy Office, head of the State Enterprise Policy Office, director-general of the Revenue Department, Excise Department, and most recently the Treasury Department.
His deep knowledge and administrative experience, Anutin said, would allow seamless cooperation with ministry officials and ensure urgent fiscal measures could be implemented without delay.
On the “Khon La Khrueng” (Let’s Go Halves) co-payment scheme, Anutin confirmed that he had already instructed the incoming finance minister to urgently review the programme once he assumes office, given the limited time available to this administration.
The public now waits to see whether, under high expectations and with Ekniti at the helm of economic policy, the Anutin government can deliver short-term solutions that truly resonate with the people.
In the coming months, time will tell whether Anutin has indeed “put the right man in the right job.”