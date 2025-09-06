Anutin’s cabinet updated with three new prospective ministers

According to Nation TV, Anutin travelled to the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters to meet party executives on cabinet formation. The Cabinet Secretary also joined the meeting in the afternoon.
After the discussions, Anutin was seen having coffee with four individuals:
Sihasak confirmed that he had been approached to take the position of foreign minister. Ekniti is expected to be nominated as finance minister, while Auttapol is tipped to become energy minister.
Santi, meanwhile, is believed to be in line for the posts of deputy prime minister and public health minister.
Earlier, Anutin expressed his gratitude to the public and members of the House of Representatives for entrusting him with 311 votes on September 5. He also urged all sides to work together for the benefit of the nation.
He reaffirmed his commitment to forming a government as swiftly as possible so that the country does not lose valuable time, stressing that the new administration must rise above conflict, avoid fuelling political divisions, and adhere strictly to the rule of law in addressing challenges.
On progress in forming the first cabinet under the minority government of 146 MPs, Anutin confirmed that the allocation of ministerial quotas has already been completed.
Anutin’s latest cabinet line-up, as of press time
Bhumjaithai Party + outsiders (5 posts)
Klatham Party
Palang Pracharath Party
Suchart Chomklin group
United Thai Nation Party (Sakda Wichiansilp faction)
Pheu Thai MPs & Democrat Party (Nipon Bunyamanee faction)
At present, discussions on the final line-up remain under way, with adjustments to the draft cabinet list expected before the names are formally submitted through official procedures.