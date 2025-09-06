Anutin’s cabinet updated with three new prospective ministers

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 06, 2025

The latest development in the formation of the new cabinet under Prime Minister-designate Anutin Charnvirakul has unveiled three prospective outsider ministers for key portfolios.

According to Nation TV, Anutin travelled to the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters to meet party executives on cabinet formation. The Cabinet Secretary also joined the meeting in the afternoon.

After the discussions, Anutin was seen having coffee with four individuals:

  • Sihasak Phuangketkeow, former deputy foreign minister, former permanent secretary at the Foreign Ministry and Thailand’s former permanent representative to the United Nations.
     
  • Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Director-General of the Treasury Department, Ministry of Finance.
     
  • Santi Promphat, deputy leader of the Palang Pracharath Party.
     
  • Auttapol Rerkpiboon, former president and CEO of PTT.

Sihasak confirmed that he had been approached to take the position of foreign minister. Ekniti is expected to be nominated as finance minister, while Auttapol is tipped to become energy minister.

Santi, meanwhile, is believed to be in line for the posts of deputy prime minister and public health minister.

Earlier, Anutin expressed his gratitude to the public and members of the House of Representatives for entrusting him with 311 votes on September 5. He also urged all sides to work together for the benefit of the nation.

He reaffirmed his commitment to forming a government as swiftly as possible so that the country does not lose valuable time, stressing that the new administration must rise above conflict, avoid fuelling political divisions, and adhere strictly to the rule of law in addressing challenges.

On progress in forming the first cabinet under the minority government of 146 MPs, Anutin confirmed that the allocation of ministerial quotas has already been completed.

Anutin’s latest cabinet line-up, as of press time

Bhumjaithai Party + outsiders (5 posts)

  • Anutin Charnvirakul – Prime Minister and Interior Minister
     
  • Sabida Thaiseth – Deputy Interior Minister
     
  • Chaichanok Chidchob – Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation
     
  • Supamas Isarabhakdi – Minister of Digital Economy and Society
     
  • Phipat Ratchakitprakarn – Transport Minister
     
  • Paradorn Prissanananthakul – Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office
     
  • Ekniti Nitithanprapas – Finance Minister (previously tipped: Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, former BOT governor)
     
  • Auttapol Rerkpiboon – Energy Minister (previously tipped: Supattanapong Punmeechaow)
     
  • Sihasak Phuangketkeow – Foreign Minister
     
  • Jatuporn Buruspat – Commerce Minister
     
  • Justice Minister – still under consideration
     
  • Surasak Phancharoenworakul – Tourism and Sports Minister

 

Klatham Party

  • Thamanat Prompow – Defence Minister (still competing with Palang Pracharath for the post)
     
  • Attakorn Sirilatthayakorn – Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister
     
  • Narumon Pinyosinwat – Education Minister
     
  • Akara Prompow – Social Development and Human Security Minister
     
  • Ong-art Wongprayoon – Deputy Minister (portfolio not specified)
     
  • Samphan Mayuso – Deputy Minister (portfolio not specified)
     

Palang Pracharath Party

  • Santi Promphat – Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister
     
  • Nat Inthacharoen – Defence Minister (in place of Prawit Wongsuwan)
     
  • Treenuch Thienthong – Minister (portfolio not yet specified)
     
  • Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn – Minister (portfolio not yet specified)

 

Suchart Chomklin group

  • Suchart Chomklin – Minister of Natural Resources and Environment
     
  • Yotsingh Liamlert – Industry Minister
     

United Thai Nation Party (Sakda Wichiansilp faction)

  • List of nominees yet to be officially announced
     

Pheu Thai MPs & Democrat Party (Nipon Bunyamanee faction)

  • Allocated 1–2 cabinet seats (negotiations ongoing)
     

At present, discussions on the final line-up remain under way, with adjustments to the draft cabinet list expected before the names are formally submitted through official procedures.

 

 

