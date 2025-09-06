Anutin’s cabinet updated with three new prospective ministers

Sihasak confirmed that he had been approached to take the position of foreign minister. Ekniti is expected to be nominated as finance minister, while Auttapol is tipped to become energy minister.

Santi, meanwhile, is believed to be in line for the posts of deputy prime minister and public health minister.

Earlier, Anutin expressed his gratitude to the public and members of the House of Representatives for entrusting him with 311 votes on September 5. He also urged all sides to work together for the benefit of the nation.

He reaffirmed his commitment to forming a government as swiftly as possible so that the country does not lose valuable time, stressing that the new administration must rise above conflict, avoid fuelling political divisions, and adhere strictly to the rule of law in addressing challenges.

On progress in forming the first cabinet under the minority government of 146 MPs, Anutin confirmed that the allocation of ministerial quotas has already been completed.

Anutin’s latest cabinet line-up, as of press time

Bhumjaithai Party + outsiders (5 posts)

Anutin Charnvirakul – Prime Minister and Interior Minister



Sabida Thaiseth – Deputy Interior Minister



Chaichanok Chidchob – Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation



Supamas Isarabhakdi – Minister of Digital Economy and Society



Phipat Ratchakitprakarn – Transport Minister



Paradorn Prissanananthakul – Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office



Ekniti Nitithanprapas – Finance Minister (previously tipped: Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, former BOT governor)



Auttapol Rerkpiboon – Energy Minister (previously tipped: Supattanapong Punmeechaow)



Sihasak Phuangketkeow – Foreign Minister



Jatuporn Buruspat – Commerce Minister



Justice Minister – still under consideration



Surasak Phancharoenworakul – Tourism and Sports Minister

Klatham Party

Thamanat Prompow – Defence Minister (still competing with Palang Pracharath for the post)



Attakorn Sirilatthayakorn – Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister



Narumon Pinyosinwat – Education Minister



Akara Prompow – Social Development and Human Security Minister



Ong-art Wongprayoon – Deputy Minister (portfolio not specified)



Samphan Mayuso – Deputy Minister (portfolio not specified)



Palang Pracharath Party

Santi Promphat – Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister



Nat Inthacharoen – Defence Minister (in place of Prawit Wongsuwan)



Treenuch Thienthong – Minister (portfolio not yet specified)



Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn – Minister (portfolio not yet specified)

Suchart Chomklin group

Suchart Chomklin – Minister of Natural Resources and Environment



Yotsingh Liamlert – Industry Minister



United Thai Nation Party (Sakda Wichiansilp faction)

List of nominees yet to be officially announced



Pheu Thai MPs & Democrat Party (Nipon Bunyamanee faction)

Allocated 1–2 cabinet seats (negotiations ongoing)



At present, discussions on the final line-up remain under way, with adjustments to the draft cabinet list expected before the names are formally submitted through official procedures.