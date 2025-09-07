Anutin formally appointed Thailand’s 32nd prime minister in royal command ceremony

The Bhumjaithai Party held the royal command ceremony in which Anutin Charnvirakul, party leader and MP on the party-list system, was formally appointed as the 32nd prime minister of Thailand at 11.30am on Sunday (September 7).

Arphat Sukanan, secretary-general of the House of Representatives, brought the royal command appointing the prime minister to the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters on Phaholyothin Road.

He then read out the royal command, in which His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua (King Rama X) formally appointed Anutin Charnvirakul as prime minister of Thailand.

During the ceremony, Anutin delivered words of gratitude before a portrait of His Majesty King Rama X, expressing profound appreciation for the royal benevolence. “It is an immeasurable honour and blessing for me and my family to receive the royal command appointing me prime minister. This royal grace shall be remembered and cherished above all else by myself and my family forever,” he said.