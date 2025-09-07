MPs Petition Constitutional Court to Remove Anutin and Natthaphong

Sixty Members of Parliament (MPs) have formally petitioned the Constitutional Court to remove Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul and People's Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut from their positions as MPs.

The petition alleges that a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between the two parties violates the constitution and the organic law on political parties.

The motion, officially received by the Parliament Secretariat on 5 September 2025, was submitted by at least one-tenth of all MPs. It seeks the court's ruling on whether the membership of Anutin and Natthaphong has been terminated under Section 101 (2) combined with Section 185 (1) and (2) of the constitution.

The dispute centres on an agreement to support Anutin's bid for Prime Minister, under the condition that the People's Party would not join the government and that specific terms would be met by both parties.

