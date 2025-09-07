Profile: Sihasak Phuangketkeow tipped as foreign minister in Anutin cabinet

Sihasak Phuangketkeow has emerged as one of three outsiders invited to join the incoming Anutin Charnvirakul government, tipped to take on the role of foreign minister.
Widely regarded as a seasoned diplomat, Sihasak has previously served as deputy foreign minister and permanent secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Anutin explained that the decision to bring in professionals from outside politics to lead certain ministries was aimed at ensuring efficiency and credibility. “We want experts with professional knowledge relevant to the ministry, who can begin work immediately as the highest-level executive in the organisation. This will create confidence that things will move forward without delay,” he said.
Born: December 21, 1957 (aged 67)
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Political Science (International Relations), Chulalongkorn University; Master’s degree in the same field from Johns Hopkins University, United States
Career highlights
1979: Began his diplomatic career at the Department of Information; later served in Thai embassies in Japan and the United States.
2000: Appointed director-general of the Department of Information and spokesman for the Foreign Ministry. He played a prominent role during the Phnom Penh embassy arson incident, directly engaging with the Cambodian government.
2006: Demoted to deputy permanent secretary under foreign minister Noppadon Pattama and later assigned as Thailand’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York. At the UN, he acted as Thailand’s frontline envoy, clarifying and defending the country’s position internationally.
2010–2011: Served as the first Asian chair of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC).
2013–2014: Permanent secretary of the Foreign Ministry under the Yingluck Shinawatra government and through the early period of the military-led National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) under Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
2023–2024: Assistant to the foreign minister in Srettha Thavisin’s government until May 13 2024, when deputy prime minister and foreign minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara resigned.
Former Thai ambassador to Geneva (Switzerland) and Tokyo (Japan). He also served as senior adviser to the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD).
Recognition
In 2024, the Japanese government awarded him the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, for his contributions to strengthening bilateral relations between Thailand and Japan.