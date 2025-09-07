Profile: Sihasak Phuangketkeow tipped as foreign minister in Anutin cabinet

Sihasak Phuangketkeow has emerged as one of three outsiders invited to join the incoming Anutin Charnvirakul government, tipped to take on the role of foreign minister.

Widely regarded as a seasoned diplomat, Sihasak has previously served as deputy foreign minister and permanent secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Anutin explained that the decision to bring in professionals from outside politics to lead certain ministries was aimed at ensuring efficiency and credibility. “We want experts with professional knowledge relevant to the ministry, who can begin work immediately as the highest-level executive in the organisation. This will create confidence that things will move forward without delay,” he said.