Ekniti Nitithanprapas tipped as finance minister in Bhumjaithai-led government

He is regarded as one of the “outsider ministers” expected to spearhead efforts to revive the economy and restore investor confidence.

The speculation emerged after Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul was endorsed by the House of Representatives as Thailand’s 32nd prime minister on Friday.

Cabinet formation talks swiftly followed, with the finance portfolio seen as pivotal in driving economic recovery, boosting investor sentiment in the second half of the year, and advancing tariff negotiations with the United States.