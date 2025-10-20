Finance Ministry speeds up 4-trillion-baht budget disbursement

A source at the Ministry of Finance revealed that the ministry will propose to the Cabinet this week a set of measures to accelerate budget disbursement and public spending for the 2026 fiscal year, with total funds amounting to 4.1 trillion baht.

The proposal follows endorsement by the Economic Cabinet Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. It aims to ensure that all state agencies align their spending plans with the country’s overall economic goals.

Slowing economy prompts fiscal stimulus push

According to the Finance Ministry, the disbursement acceleration plan was prompted by signs of economic slowdown in 2025. Thailand’s GDP expanded by 2.8% in the second quarter, down from 3.2% in the previous quarter, due to global and domestic headwinds.

Key factors behind the slowdown include the impact of US tax policy, global economic volatility, and internal challenges such as high household debt, weak purchasing power, and tight liquidity. The ministry projects economic growth to moderate further to 1.7% in the third quarter and just 0.3% in the fourth quarter.

Budget breakdown

The government’s 2026 fiscal year budget totals 3.78 trillion baht, consisting of:

2.92 trillion baht for regular expenditure, and 861.7 billion baht for investment spending.

When combined with 320.9 billion baht in carry-over funds from the 2025 fiscal year, the total amount available for disbursement rises to 4.1 trillion baht.