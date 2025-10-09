Thai Deputy PM Outlines Plan to Tackle 'Four Economic Traps' in AI Era

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, has laid bare the nation’s key economic struggles, identifying four major 'traps' hindering growth and detailing the government's aggressive four-month plan to address them.

Speaking at the "Thailand Economic Outlook 2026: Out of the Trap” event hosted by Krungthep Turakij on Thursday (9th October), Ekniti acknowledged the short window of opportunity.

He stated, “The government is well aware of the time constraint of only four months. The economic team has therefore set a working guideline under the concept of ‘Quick Big Win’—to act fast and immediately.”

This involves accelerating short-term stimulus to revive the economy from its slump, while simultaneously pushing for long-term structural reforms and decentralisation to tackle inequality.

Ekniti drew a sobering comparison for the audience, reminding them that Thailand “was once the fifth Asian Tiger, but today we’ve become a patient. Yet, a patient has options: if they know what they are sick with and the cause of the problem, they will know how to treat it and can become strong again.”

