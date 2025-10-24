Mule Accounts Threaten Thai Market as SEC Fights Complex Web of Investment Fraud

Securities regulator admits limited powers to prosecute general fraud or money laundering but confirms crackdown on digital asset mules and finfluencers.

The proliferation of mule accounts and sophisticated investment scams poses a continuous and growing threat to the Thai capital market, especially when listed companies (PLCs) are implicated.

This complex entanglement challenges regulators due to rigid laws governing which agency holds jurisdiction.

Anek Yooyuen, Deputy Secretary-General and Spokesperson for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), highlighted the complexity, noting that criminal operations primarily thrive on social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok, luring victims with promises of high returns and immediate investment pressure.

The "secret weapon" enabling these crimes is the mule account, which acts as the crucial tool for receiving and rapidly transferring illegal funds.

While public expectation often falls upon the SEC to intervene when PLCs are linked to scammers, the agency faces strict legal limitations.

Anek explained that general mule account usage and fraud fall primarily under the Royal Decree on Mule Accounts and the Royal Decree on Preventing and Suppressing Cyber Crime.