Thai Regulators Launch 'Quick Win' Reforms to Revitalise Capital Market



The Thai capital market, struggling against global competition and perceived as an "Old Industry" with a declining market capitalisation relative to GDP, is set for a major reform push.

Regulatory and private sector leaders have united in an operation dubbed "Measures to Enhance the Thai Capital Market’s Appeal," with a mandate to deliver urgent, tangible results.

This strategic Taskforce brings together the nation’s key financial bodies: the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), and the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations (FETCO).

Their joint goal is to overcome structural limitations and secure immediate successes, known as "Quick Wins," within four months to ensure a long-term economic restructuring.

Four Pillars of Transformation

The operation is focused on four main areas to build sustainable strength and attract new investment:

1. Quality Demand: The TISA Savings Revolution

The Taskforce is advocating for the Thailand Individual Savings Account (TISA) project as a major national reform to generate quality long-term funding and reduce market volatility.

Dr Pornanong Budsaratragoon, Secretary-General of the SEC, expressed confidence that the Taskforce will establish the "first concrete steps" of TISA within the four-month timeframe, despite the scheme’s original 2026 launch date.

Dr Kobsak Pootrakool, Chairman of FETCO, hailed TISA as a necessary unification of retirement, ESG-focused, and youth savings under one structure.