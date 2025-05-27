SEC Curbs G-Token\'s Payment Role to Boost Investment, Not Speculation

"We believe the G-Token will serve as an investment instrument, not a speculative tool," Pornanonh asserted. "Manipulating prices dramatically will be challenging due to our anti-manipulation measures, including legal frameworks and tools like Indicative Prices, which act like a ruler to ensure fair pricing."

No Payments, Only Investment and Savings



Addressing widespread concerns, the SEC unequivocally stated that it does not support the use of G-Tokens or any digital assets under the Digital Asset Act as a medium for payment for goods and services.

"We will implement Smart Contracts that prohibit inter-transfers and transfers of tokens out of exchanges to prevent their use as a payment channel, a concern raised by the Bank of Thailand," Pornanong explained. "Current regulations already prohibit digital asset businesses from using assets for normal purchases. Transfers of Thai Baht or tokens between individuals are simply not allowed. We have shut that door."

She added that these guidelines, developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Thailand, also extend to the upcoming G-Token.

To ensure broad public access to saving and investment, the SEC will permit both digital asset and securities business operators to offer G-Token-related services, adhering to regulations from the SEC and other relevant bodies, including the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) and the Bank of Thailand.







G-Token's Contribution to Financial Inclusion



The G-Token is viewed as a crucial step in leveraging financial technology and innovation to enhance savings avenues and improve public access to investment – a key aspect of financial inclusion. This aligns with the SEC's strategic direction and the nation's drive towards a digital economy.





From an investor's perspective, the G-Token offers several benefits: accessible digital investment products issued by the government, the ability to trade on a secondary market for liquidity, and the option to invest with modest sums.





Distinguishing G-Token from stablecoins, the SEC clarified that G-Token's purpose is to promote savings and investment, with holders entitled to returns as determined by the Ministry of Finance.





This differs from stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a stable value for use as a medium of exchange, and are explicitly prohibited from being used for payments under the Bank of Thailand's Currency Act B.E. 2501 (1958).