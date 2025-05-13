Thai Cabinet approves G-Token bond issuance starting at THB 5 billion

The Cabinet has approved the issuance of government bonds in the form of Government Tokens (G-Tokens), with an initial pilot worth 5 billion baht. Using the existing public debt management framework, the initiative aims to make government bond investment more accessible to small investors.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira announced that the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved a proposal by the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO) under the Ministry of Finance to issue digital tokens—called the "Thailand Digital Token"—as a new method for the public to invest in government bonds.

“Traditionally, the PDMO issues bonds annually to finance budget deficits,” said Pichai. “By allowing fundraising through token issuance, the government hopes to make it easier for small investors to participate, even with as little as a few hundred baht. G-Tokens are designed to offer better and more consistent returns through long-term investments.”