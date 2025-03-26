Finance Ministry to launch G-Token digital investment platform

The Thai Ministry of Finance has unveiled its innovative G-Token initiative, a digital currency platform designed to broaden public access to government investment opportunities.

This scheme will partially replace traditional government bonds with Government Tokens (G-Tokens), and is structured to comply with the Bank of Thailand’s (BOT) 1958 Currency Act.

Ministry sources have confirmed that G-Token represents the modernisation of existing fundraising mechanisms, transitioning from a model primarily serving institutional investors to a digital platform accessible to retail investors with significantly lower entry points.

In adherence to Section 9 of the 1958 Currency Act, which mandates ministerial authorisation for any alternative currency, the G-Token initiative falls under the purview of the Minister of Finance.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira has emphasised that G-Token is not a parallel currency, but rather a digital transformation of existing government bond assets.