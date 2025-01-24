Financial innovation sets to drive tokenisation, says Bitkub CEO

Jirayut highlighted that Thailand has the potential and readiness to become a leader in the digital asset space, largely due to the support from the government and the Securities and Exchange Commission in developing innovation and regulations.

He specifically mentioned the potential for real estate-backed tokens, which enable individuals to invest in properties. Instead of purchasing a property for 10 million baht, tokenisation allows the asset to be divided into units, with prices starting as low as 10 baht per unit.