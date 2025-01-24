Financial innovation sets to drive tokenisation, says Bitkub CEO

He shared these insights during the discussion titled “Assets: From Concrete to Ether” at the World Economic Forum 2025 in Switzerland.
Jirayut highlighted that Thailand has the potential and readiness to become a leader in the digital asset space, largely due to the support from the government and the Securities and Exchange Commission in developing innovation and regulations.
He specifically mentioned the potential for real estate-backed tokens, which enable individuals to invest in properties. Instead of purchasing a property for 10 million baht, tokenisation allows the asset to be divided into units, with prices starting as low as 10 baht per unit.
He confirmed that Bitkub is collaborating with Thai partners on various digital asset projects, emphasising that tokenisation can also be applied to carbon credits and electricity bills. “In the next two to three years, we expect to see an increase in tokenised assets, not just limited to real estate-backed tokens,” he stated.
However, he pointed out the challenges related to implementing standards and regulations to ensure mutual benefits both regionally and globally, as well as addressing cyber threats and improving access to digital assets.