Commercial banks reserve over 127 billion baht for Songkran festival

Among the commercial banks, Bangkok Bank (BBL) has allocated 35 billion baht for the Songkran period from April 12 to 16, to be distributed through over 7,700 branches and ATMs. This is aimed at facilitating customers travelling across provinces or returning to their hometowns.

Additionally, customers can access BBL services through 163,000 banking agents, including Counter Service at 7-Eleven and Lotus’s, Bank@Post at Thailand Post, Booterm, Big C Supercentre, and Sabuy Counter. Electronic banking services are also available.

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has allocated 29.2 billion baht for the same period, as an increase in travel and personal spending is anticipated. This includes 10.35 billion baht for Bangkok and 18.85 billion baht for other provinces. As of March, SCB operates 680 branches and 9,779 ATMs.

Kasikornbank (KBank) has set aside 24.35 billion baht for Songkran between April 12 and 16. Of this, 3.90 billion baht is allocated for its Bangkok branches, and 5 billion baht for branches in other provinces. KBank has 780 branches nationwide. Additionally, for its more than 9,900 ATMs, 5.65 billion baht has been allocated for those in Bangkok and 9.80 billion baht for those in other provinces.