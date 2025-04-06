Commercial banks reserve over 127 billion baht for Songkran festival

Budsakorn Teerapunyachai, assistant governor of the Bank of Thailand’s (BOT) Payment Infrastructure and Services Group, said this move is based on the expectation that commercial banks will face a demand for banknotes of around 40 billion baht, taking into account the holiday duration and the government’s tourism stimulus measures.
“The BOT has prepared banknotes of various denominations sufficiently to meet increasing demand, ensuring the public can access convenient and comprehensive services,” she said.
Among the commercial banks, Bangkok Bank (BBL) has allocated 35 billion baht for the Songkran period from April 12 to 16, to be distributed through over 7,700 branches and ATMs. This is aimed at facilitating customers travelling across provinces or returning to their hometowns.
Additionally, customers can access BBL services through 163,000 banking agents, including Counter Service at 7-Eleven and Lotus’s, Bank@Post at Thailand Post, Booterm, Big C Supercentre, and Sabuy Counter. Electronic banking services are also available.
Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has allocated 29.2 billion baht for the same period, as an increase in travel and personal spending is anticipated. This includes 10.35 billion baht for Bangkok and 18.85 billion baht for other provinces. As of March, SCB operates 680 branches and 9,779 ATMs.
Kasikornbank (KBank) has set aside 24.35 billion baht for Songkran between April 12 and 16. Of this, 3.90 billion baht is allocated for its Bangkok branches, and 5 billion baht for branches in other provinces. KBank has 780 branches nationwide. Additionally, for its more than 9,900 ATMs, 5.65 billion baht has been allocated for those in Bangkok and 9.80 billion baht for those in other provinces.
Krungthai Bank (KTB) has allocated 18.24 billion baht from April 11 to 15, including 3.47 billion baht for branches and ATMs in Bangkok, and 14.77 billion baht for those in other provinces.
TMBThanachart Bank (TTB) has reserved 11.50 billion baht for its nationwide branches and ATMs, including 7.5 billion baht for ATMs and 4 billion baht for its branches. As of March, TTB operates 2,332 ATMs and 458 branches across the country.
Bank of Ayudhya (BAY) has reserved 8.89 billion baht to support financial transactions during the Songkran festival from April 9 to 15. This includes 4.57 billion baht for ATMs and 4.32 billion baht for branches. As of February, BAY has 5,344 ATMs and 528 branches nationwide.