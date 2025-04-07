Trump’s tariffs shake up smartphone supply chains

Trump’s latest social media post has also raised expectations for a potential tariff removal for Vietnam, which could ease the burden on Samsung.

On his Truth Social platform on Friday, Trump wrote, "Just had a very productive call with To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who told me that Vietnam wants to cut their tariffs down to ZERO if they can agree with the US."

According to industry sources, Samsung had already shipped its latest Galaxy S25 series to the US before the new tariffs were announced on April 2. However, for the upcoming foldable Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip models, Samsung will need to find ways to mitigate the impact of the tariffs.

In the US market, Samsung currently holds about a 20 % market share, and industry watchers say maintaining that level amid the new tariffs would be considered a success.

At the same time, experts caution that Trump may again grant tariff exemptions to Apple, as he did during his first term. If such exemptions are granted, Samsung’s smartphone sales in the US could face a serious crisis, they warn.

Apple has actively courted the Trump administration, announcing plans in February to invest $500 billion in the US over the next four years. This includes the construction of a major AI server facility in Texas and the hiring of approximately 20,000 new employees.

Some also view the tariffs as a strategic move by Trump to gain concessions, especially as he has stated that tariffs “give us great power to negotiate.”

Lee Kyu-hee, a senior researcher at NICE Investors Service, said the impact on Apple could be “limited,” considering Trump’s prioritization of domestic companies’ interests.

Apple was exempted from tariffs during Trump’s first term. If the US continues to implement tariff policies favoring American companies, Korean firms may face growing pressure to relocate production bases to the US,” Lee wrote in a report released in March.

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network