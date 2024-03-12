Flat 15% withholding tax on investment token profits gets Cabinet nod

Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Revenue Department director-general Kulaya Tantitemit said the lawmakers approved her department’s proposal to collect a flat 15% withholding tax for the sale of investment tokens and exempt the profits from being added to personal yearly income.

If profits from the sale of investment tokens are added to personal income, then the tax rate can rise higher as personal income tax is calculated based on a ladder system.

Meanwhile, the royal decree will go into effect retroactively from January 1 as soon as the decree is published in the Royal Gazette.