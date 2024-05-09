Huge non-registered population in Bangkok 'points to inequality'

The unofficial population accounts for 13.2% of Thailand’s total population of 70 million. Of those, 8.4 million are “non-registered population” – people who live outside their native province without registering their residency – while another 850,000 are “commuter population” who travel daily to work or study outside their native province.

About 610,000 people commute daily to work in another province while 240,000 travel to study outside their native province, according to the NSO.

As many as 55.3% of Thailand’s unofficial population commute to Bangkok to study while 52.5% of them go to work in the capital.

Nakhon Pathom province accounted for a 3.8% share of the commuter population who study outside of their native province, followed by Ayutthaya (3.6%), Pathum Thani (3.4%), and Khon Kaen (3.3%).

With a 7.3% share, Ayutthaya came second after Bangkok for commuter population working outside of their native province. It is followed by Samut Prakan (5%), Pathum Thani (4.7%), and Singburi (2.1%).