Fire at Map Ta Phut estate rages despite hours of firefighting efforts

Fire authorities received a report of a fire erupting at the fuel storage tank owned by Map Ta Phut Tank Terminal Co Ltd, situated at Map Ta Phut Port, Muang district, Rayong province at 10.40am on Thursday.
After a swift inspection of the site alongside firefighters and rescue teams, more than 15 fire engines from neighbouring regions were deployed.
Dense black smoke filled the air, prompting the Map Ta Phut industrial estate to request additional firefighting personnel, fire engines and water trucks from nearby areas to contain the situation.
According to preliminary information, the fire involved Pyrolysis gasoline in the storage tank.
At the time of publishing this report, the affected area continued to be engulfed in intense flames due to the substantial quantity of Pyrolysis gasoline stored within the tank, officials said.
At 12.30pm the Public Health Department of Rayong province instructed all hospitals in the province to establish centres to support people affected by this incident.
Reports indicate that the smoke had spread to the surrounding communities. Authorities have advised residents in those areas to stay indoors. Some people are starting to experience nasal irritation.
Four injured individuals have been initially transported to Bangkok Rayong Hospital. Meanwhile, officials have evacuated employees and nearby residents from the vicinity of the incident, potentially exposed to toxic fumes.
Pyrolysis gasoline, also known as Pygas, is a byproduct derived from the production of olefins. Primarily composed of aromatic compounds, Pygas possesses a high octane rating, rendering it valuable for blending to enhance the octane level in gasoline production.
The Map Ta Phut Tank Terminal Company specifies that pyrolysis gasoline may have low-level health effects.