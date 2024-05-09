Fire at Map Ta Phut estate rages despite hours of firefighting efforts

Fire authorities received a report of a fire erupting at the fuel storage tank owned by Map Ta Phut Tank Terminal Co Ltd, situated at Map Ta Phut Port, Muang district, Rayong province at 10.40am on Thursday.

After a swift inspection of the site alongside firefighters and rescue teams, more than 15 fire engines from neighbouring regions were deployed.

Dense black smoke filled the air, prompting the Map Ta Phut industrial estate to request additional firefighting personnel, fire engines and water trucks from nearby areas to contain the situation.