Two trucks hit same height limiter, cause traffic chaos in Bangkok

The first accident, at the flyover over the Phya Thai intersection on Si Ayutthaya Road in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district, happened at 1am.
The tall fence behind a pickup truck driven by a hilltribe man, identified only as Arthit, hit the height limiter causing the fence to fall off.
Rambutans on the back of the pickup scattered on the road, requiring officials to spend an hour to clean up.
The warning sign states: “No trucks with six wheels or more, or vehicles exceeding 3.10 metres in height, allowed on bridge."
The pickup driver said he was transporting rambutans from Chanthaburi province to a buyer at the Mahanak market in Bangkok’s Dusit district.
Arthit was charged with reckless driving, causing damage to state property.
Then at 5.47am, a six-wheel truck with a built-in container hit the same height limiter.
The impact of the collision caused the roof of the container to peel off the truck.
The truck was driven by Thanarak Intharasuwan, 46. He was not injured by the impact.
Officials took about two hours to remove the truck and the peeled off container roof.
During the operation when the bridge was closed, the traffic at the intersection became heavily congested as the flyover is essential to ease the traffic at the spot.
The truck driver said he was transporting vehicle tyres from Chonburi province to a client in Nakhon Pathom province. He said he was driven as guided by GPS without reading the warning sign on the bridge.
He was charged with reckless driving causing damage to state property.