Ex-PM Somchai Wongsawat joins race for Senate

Local reports say he arrived at the Chiang Mai district office at about 9am but did not speak to reporters.

Somchai tenure as prime minister was short-lived (September 18 to December 2, 2008) and he had to tackle not just with Thailand’s political crisis but also the global financial crises.

Things came to a head for him when his People’s Power Party (PPP) was dissolved by the Constitutional Court over fraud allegations. Somchai and other party executives were banned from politics. Somchai is married to former PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s sister.

Meanwhile, Noppadol Suya, director of the Election Commission in Chiang Mai, said on Monday that he expects some 1,500 people in the province to apply for a post in the Senate.