Thailand’s GDP expands 1.5% in Q1: NESDC

Though the Thai GDP expanded 1.5% year on year (YoY) in the first quarter, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) still reduced its projection for this year.

Danucha Pichayanan, NESDC secretary-general, told the press on Monday that the economy grew 1.5% in the January-March quarter thanks to a 6.9% expansion in private consumption and the service sector. Exports in the first quarter also rose by 2.5%, while private investment grew by 4.6%.

Yet, despite the growth, NESDC has lowered its projection for this year slightly to 2-3% from 2.2-3.2% mainly due to the risks posed by the ongoing US-China trade war and geopolitical conflicts.

Plus, Danucha said, the economy is also under pressure by the slowdown in state projects, which contracted 27.27% owing to a slow disbursement of state funds.