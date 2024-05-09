Cholnan denies falling out with Pheu Thai after losing Cabinet berth

Cholnan was replaced as minister by former deputy prime minister Somsak Thepsutin.

Cholnan appeared in a public event for the first time since the new Cabinet list was announced on April 28. He was attending a press event in Bangkok to announce the success of the Care D+ campaign, which the ministry had collaborated with Chulalongkorn University to provide training to healthcare professionals.

Cholnan, who served as Pheu Thai leader from 2021 to 2023, said he has not talked to Somsak to discuss transfer of pending jobs, although he and the new public health minister frequently conversed on work and general topics.

Cholnan insisted that there were no internal problems between him and the Pheu Thai Party, and that he still served as an MP for Nan province.

Rumours of rancour started doing the rounds when Cholnan did not participate in a major Pheu Thai event in Bangkok on May 3 to announce its achievements in the 10 months it had been in power. Cholnan said he could not attend the event because he had another engagement.