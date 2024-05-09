Thailand’s hotel sector braces for impact of imminent wage hike

One of the government’s hopes was for businesses to help reskill and even upskill their employees, but Perajit pointed out that most hotel staff already put in 48 hours working six days a week, and even that is not enough to cover their normal duties.

“Reskilling and upskilling are good options, but those require time and effort, which may be challenging when balancing working hours. Adjusting labour laws to reduce the working week from 48 to 40 hours may be a solution, but implementing such changes and acquiring new skills may be difficult when time is limited,” he said.

The restauranteur, who currently manages Greyhound restaurants, said that while increasing wages may benefit staff in the short term, it would increase the cost of living and ultimately affect the industry.

“Finding a balance between wage increases and cost of living is essential but challenging. In the long run, business owners may benefit, especially if the government intervenes to subsidise operational costs,” he said.

Impact on third-tier provinces

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association, acknowledged the hotel industry’s efforts to adapt to the wage hike, but expressed concern about the broader economic impact, especially on provinces with limited income and lower tourism demand.

He also expressed worries about staff being laid off or quitting due to an increase in duties.

“The daily minimum wage will be raised and we believe, the prices of basic necessities will follow suit. Plus, hotels will be hit with additional expenses, such as rising electricity and higher daily expenses, yet they cannot offset these by raising their room rates,” he said.

Thienprasit added that he understood that the government wants to improve living conditions, but this is the first time that the minimum wage will be implemented nationwide at the same time.

“Shouldn’t there be calculations beforehand? Third-tier provinces with limited income and lower tourism demand will suffer, as expenses will rise without an increase in income,” he warned.