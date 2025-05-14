Thailand Launches \"G-Token\": A New Digital Route for Government Borrowing and Public Investment

Thailand has unveiled its first government-backed digital token, dubbed "G-Token" or "Thailand Digital Token," in a bid to broaden public investment opportunities and create a fresh avenue for state fundraising.

The initiative, approved by the government, will initially see tokens issued with a total value of approximately 5 billion baht.

The Ministry of Finance anticipates the launch within the next one to two months.

The G-Token represents a digital iteration of government debt, akin to traditional bonds but leveraging modern digital technology. Investors will be entitled to the repayment of their initial investment along with interest, in accordance with terms set out by the Ministry of Finance.

This new financial instrument operates within the existing legal framework, primarily the Public Debt Management Act of 2005, which grants the Ministry of Finance the authority to borrow funds, and the Digital Asset Business Decree of 2018, which regulates the issuance and trading of digital tokens under the supervision of the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

G-Tokens offer several distinct advantages over conventional government bonds.

Being digital assets, they can be traded on specialised digital platforms, potentially offering easier access for smaller retail investors to participate in public debt.

The digital format also promises greater trading flexibility through licensed digital asset exchanges, with ownership verified using digital systems.