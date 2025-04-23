Thailand’s Licensed Digital Asset Exchange Enters a New Era with ERX Rebranding to “KuCoin Thailand”

Bangkok, April 22, 2025 — We are pleased to announce that ERX Company Limited (“ERX”), the first dedicated Digital Token Exchange under the supervision of Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), has rebranded to “KuCoin Thailand” (or “KuCoin TH”) and will launch with the upgraded system, marking a major milestone in our history. The operating company will remain as ERX, who has recently received the approval for activating the Crypto Exchange License by Thailand’s SEC.

With the license activation and rebranding, KuCoin Thailand will be able to move forward with plans to open a crypto exchange offering both digital token and cryptocurrency products, providing institutional grade safety and user experience to customers. This rebranding signifies the beginning of a new era — powered by the state-of-art technology infrastructure, enhanced security standards, and a renewed commitment to delivering seamless digital asset trading experiences for our users.