Thailand’s Licensed Digital Asset Exchange Enters a New Era with ERX Rebranding to “KuCoin Thailand”

Bangkok, April 22, 2025 — We are pleased to announce that ERX Company Limited (“ERX”), the first dedicated Digital Token Exchange under the supervision of Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), has rebranded to “KuCoin Thailand” (or “KuCoin TH”) and will launch with the upgraded system, marking a major milestone in our history. The operating company will remain as ERX, who has recently received the approval for activating the Crypto Exchange License by Thailand’s SEC.
With the license activation and rebranding, KuCoin Thailand will be able to move forward with plans to open a crypto exchange offering both digital token and cryptocurrency products, providing institutional grade safety and user experience to customers. This rebranding signifies the beginning of a new era — powered by the state-of-art technology infrastructure, enhanced security standards, and a renewed commitment to delivering seamless digital asset trading experiences for our users.
Mr. Att Tongyai Asavanund, CEO of ERX said: “We have always prioritized security, compliance, and user trust. Now, with the global infrastructure and resources supporting us, we’re enhancing our ability to deliver localized solutions tailored for the Thai market. KuCoin Thailand reflects our continued mission — strengthened by strong technology and a broader global vision”
Mr. Henry Chen, Board Director of ERX said: “This is a significant milestone and historical moment for “KuCoin Thailand” and all its stakeholders. Our goal is to build a leading digital asset platform in Thailand with global vision, institutional grade service and state-of-art technology. We are committed to serve as foundation for Thailand’s digital economy and contribute to Thailand’s strategic desire of becoming a global digital hub with advanced blockchain technology.
Thailand’s Gateway to a Secure, Regulated Digital Asset Future
The rebrand from “ERX” to “KuCoin Thailand” marks a renewed commitment to delivering enhanced security, seamless trading, and long-term value through local partnerships, user rewards, and full regulatory compliance — all with the goal of becoming the most trusted, safe and user-friendly digital asset platform in the region.
Starting at 02:00 (UTC+7) on April 22, 2025, all existing customers will be migrated to the “KuCoin Thailand” platform. Existing users can access the new system via www.kucoin.th or by downloading the “KuCoin TH" app on the App Store or PlayStore.
New user registrations will open in phases. Potential clients may request whitelisting status by raising inquiries to [email protected].
For more details about KuCoin Thailand, please visit www.kucoin.th
Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency and digital token involve high risks; investors may lose all investment money and should study information carefully and make investments according to own risk profile.