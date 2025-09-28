17 brokerages urge SEC and SET to review rules on short selling and naked shorting

2.1 Notification to shareholders – Brokers must inform shareholders whenever their shares are used as a Locate source for short sale orders, regardless of whether the order is matched. Notifications should include a status symbol and confirmation of returns and rights.

2.2 Controls against over-locate and double allocation – Systems must be in place to prevent the same shares from being allocated to multiple orders simultaneously, which could create false market signals.

2.3 Fair fee payments – Even if a short sale order does not match, brokers should pay a fee to the shareholder, with full details disclosed in contracts and customer confirmations.

2.4 Restriction on hedged Block Trade shares – Shares used as hedges in Block Trade transactions must not be made available for Locate, to avoid conflicts of interest and unfair treatment of long futures clients. (If outright prohibition is not possible, firms conducting Block Trades should at least disclose transparently that hedged shares may be used for Locate.)

2.5 Retrospective transaction checks – Authorities should review Locate transactions to confirm that genuine borrowing occurred, whether over-locates existed, and whether fees were paid at appropriate rates.

2.6 Margin requirements – Currently, foreign investors are only required to post 100% collateral on borrowed shares, while local investors must post 150%. The group proposed revisiting this rule to ensure equal treatment in SBL transactions.

3. The broker group called for stricter supervision of short sale transactions that may exploit loopholes in the Uptick Rule. A key concern is that clients can borrow shares once and then repeatedly sell them without marking transactions as short sales (Flag “S”), thereby avoiding Uptick restrictions. This allows sales to hit the bid side even during periods when short selling is officially prohibited.

For greater transparency, the group proposed that any shares borrowed should remain classified as short sales until they are fully returned. Even if a client temporarily buys back the shares, subsequent resales should still be treated as short sales and flagged “S” each time. Such measures, they argued, would ensure the Uptick Rule is effectively enforced and prevent technical workarounds that undermine market fairness.

4. The broker group also raised concerns about the “netting” approach to short sale audits, as discussed at the August 21, 2025, SET meeting. They warned that accepting opening balances based solely on email confirmations from staff, without verifying loan contracts or share-borrowing documents, could result in inaccurate records being recognised.

They proposed that only verifiable documents, such as official borrowing contracts, trading records, and consent from the actual shareowners, should be accepted as audit evidence. Reliance on verbal statements or unsupported emails, they argued, undermines the credibility of the review process.

To safeguard confidence in Thailand’s capital market and ensure fairness among investors, the group requested that the SET provide a formal response to all four of their proposals within 15 days.