SEC cracks down on 30,000 mule accounts laundering money via crypto

The SEC has asked cryptocurrency exchanges to monitor suspicious accounts flagged by cyber police and related agencies. In 2025 alone, authorities froze transactions of 31,216 mule accounts categorised as “grey” and “black,” with a total value of 229 million baht.

From January 1 to September 15, 2025, the SEC’s hotline received 6,354 fraud reports, resulting in the closure of 3,036 accounts by platforms in coordination with state agencies. Platforms were able to block transactions within 7 minutes to 48 hours.

Addressing recent speculation about Bitkub being hacked, Anek confirmed that customer assets were not affected. However, he said the SEC is still verifying the accuracy of the company’s reporting and has reminded operators to ensure strict compliance.