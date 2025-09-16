Exposed: “Mule accounts” at Sanam Luang fuel fraud networks with homeless at risk

Social activist Sombat Boonngamanong has revealed on his personal Facebook account how “mule accounts” are being used in large-scale fraud operations, with the city’s homeless population at Sanam Luang being the primary targets.

According to Sombat, many of those persuaded to open such accounts know it is risky and illegal, yet still agree, often because they are homeless and desperate. Bangkok’s Sanam Luang has effectively become a makeshift community for two main reasons: it is a major transport hub, with numerous bus routes connecting the area to all parts of Bangkok, and it is a large open space where people without homes or work can live. Free meals are distributed there, and residents find a sense of belonging among others in similar circumstances.

The homeless population’s vulnerability has created opportunities for brokers. Historically, some victims were tricked into going to work on fishing boats, making Sanam Luang one of Thailand’s major hubs for human trafficking. As Thai citizens became more aware and cautious, the scam evolved: today it primarily involves opening “mule accounts” and financing motorcycles, which are then illegally sold.