DES explains money trail suspension, not account seizure

Wisit Wisitsora-At, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES), chaired a meeting on Sunday (September 14) to discuss measures for temporary bank account suspensions linked to suspected mule accounts.

The meeting was held in coordination with the Bank of Thailand (BOT), the Thai Bankers’ Association, the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), and the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB).

Wisit explained that the temporary suspension of accounts is a measure introduced under the Royal Decree on Measures to Prevent and Suppress Technology Crimes (No. 2) 2025, in line with Sections 6 and 7, to help track money trails from online scams and recover stolen funds for victims.