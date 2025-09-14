BOT, TCSD and banks hold urgent talks Sunday to ease account freeze measures

Daranee Saeju, assistant governor for payment systems oversight and financial consumer protection at the Bank of Thailand (BOT), clarified that in cases of account freezes linked to so-called “mule accounts”, only those accounts found to be in the money trail receiving transfers from mule accounts are affected.

She noted that the Technology Crime Prevention and Suppression Center (TCSD) and commercial banks have stepped up efforts against mule accounts by widening the scope of money-trail tracking. The aim is to freeze funds connected to fraudulent accounts and return them to victims.