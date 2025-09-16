Police chief targets mule accounts, promises 12-hour unlock for innocents

The new measures are also intended to ease pressure on the AOC, which currently lacks sufficient hotlines to handle the volume of complaints.

The Royal Thai Police has instructed hotlines 191 and 1559 to step in and assist victims of financial crime.

Kitrat acknowledged that the new process has placed heavier burdens on investigators nationwide, as they face an increasing number of case files linked to evolving forms of cybercrime.

He said the Royal Thai Police must urgently address this through internal management reforms, including the possibility of increasing the number of investigators to meet the demand.

Responding to public concerns that the account verification system could be exploited by criminals to “cleanse” their records or create new problems for victims, Kitrat insisted that preventive measures were in place to close loopholes. Over the past two days, police received around 1,300 hotline calls: 300 were verified as innocent, 1,000 could not be confirmed, and 30 accounts were unlocked.

Asked about allegations that some officers had solicited bribes to unlock frozen accounts, Kitrat urged anyone with evidence to come forward. “If payments are being demanded, we will examine whether they are in line with the law or regulations. If not, action will be taken without exception,” he said.