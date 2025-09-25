PM Anutin Pledges Swift Action to Restore Capital Market Confidence

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has accepted a package of policy proposals from Thailand’s capital market leaders, vowing to use his executive authority to implement rapid reforms aimed at bolstering investor confidence and market strength.

The commitment came after the Premier and his top economic team—including Deputy PM and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithaprapas—met with the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations (FETCO) on Thursday.

The meeting was called to develop measures to revitalise the market, which is under pressure from global economic volatility and a recent credit rating outlook reduction.

Anutin stressed that the capital market is the "first line to reflect the country's wealth" and must be fully trusted by investors.

"We will make full use of the four months we have," Anutin stated. "If any matter can be decided on an executive level, we will expedite it through the decisions of myself and the Cabinet ministers."

The government's strategy focuses heavily on administrative action rather than lengthy legislative changes.

Anutin confirmed discussions on implementing a "Regulatory Guillotine"—a process to aggressively amend or cut outdated regulations that create obstacles for investors.

