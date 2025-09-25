PM Anutin Pledges Swift Action to Restore Capital Market Confidence

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has accepted a package of policy proposals from Thailand’s capital market leaders, vowing to use his executive authority to implement rapid reforms aimed at bolstering investor confidence and market strength.
The commitment came after the Premier and his top economic team—including Deputy PM and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithaprapas—met with the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations (FETCO) on Thursday.
The meeting was called to develop measures to revitalise the market, which is under pressure from global economic volatility and a recent credit rating outlook reduction.
Anutin stressed that the capital market is the "first line to reflect the country's wealth" and must be fully trusted by investors.
"We will make full use of the four months we have," Anutin stated. "If any matter can be decided on an executive level, we will expedite it through the decisions of myself and the Cabinet ministers."
The government's strategy focuses heavily on administrative action rather than lengthy legislative changes.
Anutin confirmed discussions on implementing a "Regulatory Guillotine"—a process to aggressively amend or cut outdated regulations that create obstacles for investors.
"We will look at existing laws, adjust regulations, and unclog existing bottlenecks without touching the core legislation that requires parliamentary approval," he said, noting that the four-month window is "sufficient" to lay a solid foundation for long-term economic continuity.
The Prime Minister’s appearance with his economic heavyweights was noted by market figures as reflecting the government's "seriousness" in engaging the private sector—a vital mechanism for fundraising and enhancing liquidity.
FETCO Chairman Dr Kobsak Pootrakool presented four immediate "Quick–Big Win" measures, including:
Confidence Building: Organising government-private sector teams to communicate the 'Thailand Story' and conduct roadshows to attract foreign investment.
Liquidity Boost: Introducing long-term dividend tax exemption and supporting the Thai ESG Scheme.
New Engines: Incentivising companies in key economic zones (BOI and EEC) to list on the stock exchange.
Sustainable Foundation: Reforming regulations and clamping down on investment fraud.
Kitipong Urapeepatanapong, the Chairman of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) added that measures like dividend tax exemption could be swiftly implemented via a Royal Decree, bypassing slow parliamentary processes.
Finally, Anutin confirmed that his government is coordinating with security agencies, including the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), to tackle the problem of "grey area" or mystery capital flowing through the market.
He warned that illegal funds causing the baht to strengthen—thereby hurting exporters—would be monitored and potentially subject to asset seizure.