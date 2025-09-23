Thai Bankers’ Association outlines four urgent economic measures to tackle household debt



Urgent “4+4” policy framework:

Four main measures:

Integrate the informal economy into the formal system Address household debt via AMC and National Credit Score Increase household income through upskilling and higher remuneration Stimulate domestic investment, attract FDI, and support local content

Four supplementary measures:

Implement PromptBiz, adjust SME credit guarantees, and provide tools to support SMEs

The association’s recommendations are not merely technical; they signal that Thailand’s economy faces risks from multiple angles. If the government acts decisively on these proposals, the country has the potential to generate a new growth cycle and escape the middle-income trap.

Some of the recommendations have already been directed by the prime minister to the deputy prime minister for economic affairs, including addressing household debt, boosting SME liquidity, implementing short-term measures with long-term impact, and facilitating foreign investment in target industries.