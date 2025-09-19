Thai Central Bank Fights Back Against Digital Scams After Public Losses of THB 98 Billion



The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has revealed its success in combating a wave of online financial fraud that cost the Thai public nearly 98 billion baht in a single year.

Speaking at the BOT Symposium 2025 on Friday, Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput detailed the central bank's efforts to close loopholes and fight back against scams.

The governor highlighted a major challenge: victims often take an average of 18 hours to realize they have been scammed, but the stolen money is transferred out of the system in just three minutes.

"The problem is, victims usually find out too late, more than 18 hours after the fact, while the money has already been transferred in just 3 minutes," he stated. This speed gap makes freezing accounts a race against time.

The surge in financial fraud is a side effect of the country's rapid adoption of digital finance. Thailand's PromptPay system, used by over 70% of the population, now handles more than 76 million daily transactions worth over 144 billion baht.

While this has brought convenience and economic opportunity, it has also created an environment ripe for scams. Since 2022, over a million people have filed police reports related to online fraud.

The BOT, in partnership with other agencies, is implementing a multi-pronged strategy.

This includes using technology to improve detection systems with a new Central Fraud Registry (CFR) that can trace money trails and freeze accounts more quickly.

The bank has also successfully lobbied for the Cyber Crime Prevention and Suppression Emergency Decree to give authorities more power to act.