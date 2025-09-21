Majority of Thais fear bank accounts could be frozen under mule account crackdown: survey

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2025

Suan Dusit Poll finds most Thais fear their bank accounts may be frozen under the crackdown on mule accounts, despite not being linked to scams.

Most ordinary Thais are deeply concerned that their bank accounts could be frozen due to the ongoing enforcement of measures to curb mule accounts and online scams, according to a survey.

The Suan Dusit University, or Suan Dusit Poll, conducted the survey among 1,154 respondents nationwide between September 16 and 19. Results were released on Sunday.

The poll followed public complaints that savings accounts had been frozen despite no involvement in online scams. Many complainants were small vendors who received payments via QR codes or bank transfers from customers. Banks and authorities explained that only transactions linked to suspected mule accounts were suspended pending verification, not entire accounts. However, some victims said their whole accounts were effectively frozen.

Key findings from the survey included:

Are you worried your bank account could be frozen without prior notice?

  • 38.30%: Very worried
  • 36.57%: Somewhat worried
  • 25.13%: Not worried at all

Following reports on mule account crackdowns, how have you changed the way you handle transactions? (multiple answers allowed)

  • 57.89%: Check transactions more frequently
  • 41.94%: Use more secure transfer and payment channels
  • 37.95%: Avoid transferring money to strangers or suspicious persons
  • 33.28%: Withdraw and use cash
  • 22.18%: Spread money across several accounts

Are you confident that banks and government agencies can protect innocent people from the impact of mule account crackdowns?

  • 61.87%: Confident
  • 38.13%: Not confident

What have you learned from reports on mule account crackdowns? (multiple answers allowed)

  • 66.98%: Need to monitor news and check transactions more frequently
  • 56.41%: Do not allow strangers to use personal accounts
  • 55.03%: Must not let anyone else use personal accounts
  • 35.44%: Reduce risks by spreading money across several accounts
  • 32.64%: Government agencies and banks should have issued clearer warnings to the public

Are you confident Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will be able to resolve the mule account issue?

  • 64.04%: Confident
  • 35.96%: Not confident
     
