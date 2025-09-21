Majority of Thais fear bank accounts could be frozen under mule account crackdown: survey

Most ordinary Thais are deeply concerned that their bank accounts could be frozen due to the ongoing enforcement of measures to curb mule accounts and online scams, according to a survey.

The Suan Dusit University, or Suan Dusit Poll, conducted the survey among 1,154 respondents nationwide between September 16 and 19. Results were released on Sunday.

The poll followed public complaints that savings accounts had been frozen despite no involvement in online scams. Many complainants were small vendors who received payments via QR codes or bank transfers from customers. Banks and authorities explained that only transactions linked to suspected mule accounts were suspended pending verification, not entire accounts. However, some victims said their whole accounts were effectively frozen.