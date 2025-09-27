Global AI spending set to hit $1.5 trillion in 2025, driving IT investment surge

Gartner, the US-based research and advisory firm, has forecast that global spending on artificial intelligence (AI) will reach nearly $1.5 trillion (approximately THB 51 trillion) in 2025. The surge is primarily driven by growing demand for AI and the expansion of IT infrastructure to support its deployment.

John-David Lovelock, Vice President and Analyst at Gartner, stated that this forecast reflects ongoing investment in AI infrastructure, as major cloud service providers (Hyperscalers) continue to invest in data centres equipped with hardware and GPUs optimised for AI to expand their services.

He added that the AI investment landscape is not limited to US tech giants. Chinese players and emerging AI cloud providers are also entering the market. Venture capital investment in AI service providers is another major driver supporting the global growth in AI spending.

Gartner predicts that by 2026, global AI spending will exceed $2 trillion (around THB 68 trillion), primarily driven by the integration of AI into consumer products such as smartphones, PCs, and infrastructure systems.