Alibaba, Nvidia team up for Physical AI

This comes as the Chinese tech company doubles down on AI as a core strategy and aims to bolster technological advancements in AI.

The AI platform of Alibaba Cloud, Alibaba's cloud computing unit, will integrate Nvidia's Physical AI software to provide enterprise users with data preprocessing, synthetic data generation, model training and evaluation, and robot reinforcement learning, while significantly shortening the development cycle for embodied intelligence technology, assisted driving, and other applications.

The announcement was made during the Apsara Conference 2025 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on Wednesday.

Physical AI refers to the integration of AI into autonomous systems, enabling them to perceive, understand and perform complex actions in the physical world. Unlike traditional AI, which primarily processes data such as text or images, Physical AI focuses on spatial relationships and the physical behaviour of the 3D world.

Meanwhile, Alibaba Cloud unveiled its most powerful artificial intelligence model, Qwen3-Max, at the conference. The AI model boasts over 1 trillion parameters and demonstrates particular strengths in code generation and autonomous agent capabilities, marking a new breakthrough in the fast-developing AI technology.