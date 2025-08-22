Nvidia to join development of Japanese supercomputer

Nvidia will collaborate with Riken and Japanese technology company Fujitsu Ltd. in the development of the new supercomputer, FugakuNEXT. The US chipmaker will oversee the development of accelerators, a supercomputer component, while Fujitsu will lead the basic design of the overall system and central processing units.

Riken launched the development of FugakuNEXT in January. It is expected to achieve significant performance gains by combining Fujitsu's cutting-edge CPUs with Nvidia's advanced graphics processing units, which are optimal for artificial intelligence data processing.