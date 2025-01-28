Tech stocks fall as Chinese rival disrupts AI; Nvidia plunges 16%

That “can feel good when those few names or ideas are on the ascent, but it is even more dangerous when disruptions take place,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

Still, he suggested not overreacting to Monday’s sharp swings. “It is possible that the news out of China could be overstated and then we could see a reversal of the recent market moves,” Jacobsen said. “It is also possible that the news is true, but then that would present new investment opportunities.”

More big swings may be ahead. Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Tesla are all on the schedule this upcoming week to report how much profit they made at the end of 2024.

The pressure is on companies to keep delivering strong profits, particularly after a recent jump in Treasury yields, even with Monday’s decline. When bonds are paying more in interest, they put downward pressure on stock prices.

So far, big US companies have been reporting better results than analysts expected. AT&T became the latest on Monday, and its stock rose 6%.

In stock markets abroad, movements for broad indexes across Europe and Asia weren’t as forceful as for the big US tech stocks. France’s CAC 40 fell 0.3%, and Germany’s DAX lost 0.5%.

AP