Thai Treasury Insists Auditor-General Building Auction Was Fair Amid Price Leak Claims

Thailand's Comptroller General's Department has strongly denied allegations that the winning bidder for the new Auditor-General's Office construction project had prior knowledge of competitors' bids through its officials.

The department has released the full list of bids to the public, asserting the transparency and integrity of the electronic auction process.

Patricia Mongkhonvanit, the director-general of the Comptroller General's Department, addressed claims that the ITD-CREC Joint Venture secured the contract by undercutting rivals thanks to leaked information from within the department.

She stated that a thorough review of the electronic bidding (e-bidding) system's log files had been conducted.