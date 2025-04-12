Thai Health Minister Highlights Elderly Fall Risk on National Seniors Day

As Thailand marks National Elderly Day on April 13th, the Public Health Minister, Somsak Thepsuthin, has highlighted the significant risk of falls among older adults.
He revealed that each year, approximately one in three Thais aged 60 and over – around four million individuals – experience a fall.
Of these, over 300,000 require outpatient treatment, with falls being the leading cause of hospital admissions for this age group.
Minister Somsak explained that the majority of these incidents are due to slips, trips, and missteps on level surfaces, which can lead to serious injuries, dependence on others, and a reduced quality of life.
This also places a considerable strain on the national health system and the economy.
He urged families to use National Elderly Day on 13th April, 2025, as an opportunity to implement preventative measures based on the principle of "Know, Adjust, Move More."
This principle involves:
Know: Raising awareness of fall risks, ensuring older relatives undergo health assessments to understand their specific vulnerabilities, and collaboratively identifying potential hazards within the home environment.
Adjust: Making the home safer by installing grab rails, using non-slip mats, ensuring adequate lighting throughout, and selecting footwear with good grip.
Move More: Encouraging regular exercise among older family members, including resistance training to build muscle strength and combat muscle loss, as well as consistent balance exercises.
Dr Panumas Yanawetsakul, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, added that a significant 65 percent of falls among the elderly occur within their own homes.
He reiterated that families can play a crucial role in prevention by adopting the "Know, Adjust, Move More" approach.
Furthermore, he emphasised that regular physical activity not only reduces the risk of falls but also improves mental well-being and social engagement, leading to a more active, higher quality, and happier life for older individuals.