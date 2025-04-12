Thai Health Minister Highlights Elderly Fall Risk on National Seniors Day

As Thailand marks National Elderly Day on April 13th, the Public Health Minister, Somsak Thepsuthin, has highlighted the significant risk of falls among older adults.

He revealed that each year, approximately one in three Thais aged 60 and over – around four million individuals – experience a fall.

Of these, over 300,000 require outpatient treatment, with falls being the leading cause of hospital admissions for this age group.

Minister Somsak explained that the majority of these incidents are due to slips, trips, and missteps on level surfaces, which can lead to serious injuries, dependence on others, and a reduced quality of life.

This also places a considerable strain on the national health system and the economy.

He urged families to use National Elderly Day on 13th April, 2025, as an opportunity to implement preventative measures based on the principle of "Know, Adjust, Move More."