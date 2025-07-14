US blocks AI chip access to China, warning sign for Thailand, Malaysia

He warned that the consequences could include a shortage of AI-capable chips in both Thailand and Malaysia — unless the two countries agree to introduce strict conditions and safeguards against technology leakage.

This would require establishing comprehensive regulatory frameworks and national policies to convince the US that AI chips can continue to be safely exported for domestic use in both nations.

If the restrictions are formally enacted, their immediate impact may still be limited. This is because the United States prohibits the establishment of data centres abroad that exceed the size of those built in the US. For instance, Taiwan has developed an AI super centre for domestic use, but it remains smaller in scale than its US counterparts.

Similarly, any AI-focused data centre projects in Thailand would likely be modest in size, as Nvidia is currently constrained by limited manufacturing capacity. As a result, the company must prioritise chip allocation to high-demand clients, most of whom are based in the United States.

Given these constraints, investors planning AI-related infrastructure in Thailand will inevitably need to take into account the potential challenges in procuring AI or high-end chips from US suppliers in the future.

Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, Chairman and Group CEO of WHA Corporation PCL, assured that WHA clients would not be affected by the US export control concerns, as they are end users — meaning they utilise the chips themselves rather than re-export or resell them.

“When establishing a data centre, multiple technical factors are considered. Orders are placed according to precise specifications for genuine use in data centres — not for resale or transhipment,” she said, noting that some of the orders are even placed by US companies operating in Thailand.

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Board of Investment (BOI), also weighed in, saying that discussions with relevant stakeholders revealed the US draft framework still lacks clarity. For example, it is not yet clear whether the restrictions will apply only to Chinese-owned data centres in Thailand or extend to facilities owned by investors from other nations.

Moreover, the exact chip models subject to export controls have yet to be specified. “Not all chips fall under the scope of these measures, so it's currently difficult to assess the full extent of the risks or impacts,” he said.