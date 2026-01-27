null

Thailand stays cool under moderate cold air mass; 13°C lows in North and Northeast

TUESDAY, JANUARY 27, 2026

A moderate high-pressure system continues to dominate, keeping the North and Northeast chilly and bringing patchy morning fog to Bangkok and nearby provinces.

  • A moderate cold air mass is causing cool and stable weather conditions to persist across Thailand.
  • The North and Northeast regions are experiencing the coldest weather, with minimum temperatures dropping as low as 13°C.
  • Bangkok and the Central, Eastern, and Southern regions will also be cool, with light morning fog expected.
  • The public is advised to take health precautions in the cold weather and to be cautious when travelling in foggy conditions.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast for Tuesday (January 27) says “stable air” conditions persist as a moderate cold air mass continues to cover Thailand.

The North and Northeast will see minimum temperatures as low as 13°C.

Bangkok and the surrounding areas will be cool, with light morning fog.

24-hour forecast

The North and Northeast will remain cool to cold.

The Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, the East, and the South will be cool with light morning fog, as a high-pressure system or cold air mass of moderate strength covers upper Thailand and the upper South.

People are advised to take care of their health in the continuing cold weather and to exercise extra caution when travelling in foggy conditions.

The lower South will see less rainfall, but isolated thunderstorms are still possible due to a moderate northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

Winds and waves in the Gulf of Thailand remain moderate.

The lower Gulf will see waves around 2 metres, while the upper Gulf will see waves of 1–2 metres.

In thunderstorm areas, waves may exceed 2 metres.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Tuesday (January 27) to 6am Wednesday (January 28)

Bangkok and the surrounding areas

  • Cool with light morning fog.
  • Minimum temperature: 21–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–34°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

North region

  • Cool to cold with light morning fog.
  • Minimum temperature: 13–18°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–33°C
  • On mountain tops: cold to very cold, with frost in some areas.
  • Minimum temperature: 2–12°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Northeast region

  • Cool to cold with light morning fog.
  • Minimum temperature: 13–19°C
  • Maximum temperature: 29–32°C
  • On mountain tops: cold.
  • Minimum temperature: 8–14°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Central region

  • Cool with light morning fog.
  • Minimum temperature: 17–20°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

East region

  • Cool with light morning fog.
  • Minimum temperature: 18–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–34°C
  • Easterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Sea: waves below 1 metre; offshore waves around 1 metre

South region (east coast)

  • Cool in the morning, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
  • Minimum temperature: 19–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–34°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: Northeasterly winds 15–35 km/h; sea waves 1–2 metres; in thunderstorm areas, waves above 2 metres.
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: Northeasterly winds 20–35 km/h; sea waves around 2 metres; in thunderstorm areas, waves above 2 metres.

South region (west coast)

  • Cool in the morning, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Phang Nga and Krabi.
  • Minimum temperature: 22–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Sea: waves around 1 metre; offshore and in thunderstorm areas, waves above 1 metre
