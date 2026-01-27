Thailand stays cool under moderate cold air mass; 13°C lows in North and Northeast

24-hour forecast

The North and Northeast will remain cool to cold.

The Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, the East, and the South will be cool with light morning fog, as a high-pressure system or cold air mass of moderate strength covers upper Thailand and the upper South.

People are advised to take care of their health in the continuing cold weather and to exercise extra caution when travelling in foggy conditions.

The lower South will see less rainfall, but isolated thunderstorms are still possible due to a moderate northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

Winds and waves in the Gulf of Thailand remain moderate.

The lower Gulf will see waves around 2 metres, while the upper Gulf will see waves of 1–2 metres.

In thunderstorm areas, waves may exceed 2 metres.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.